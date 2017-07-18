Cryptominded

×

Crowdsale Starts
July 18th, 2017

Altpocket

Altpocket.io is a powerful tool to share, track and manage... 

  • 64
  • 2

ICO Alert

ICO Alert is a source for analysis of active and upcoming... 

  • 41
  • 0

Coinbase

The easiest platform to start buying... 

  • 34
  • 2

Kraken

Founded in 2011, San Francisco-based Kraken is the largest... 

  • 25
  • 1

Aragon – Decentralised Organisations

Firms or companies exist in order to create value by using... 

  • 25
  • 1

MyEtherWallet [ETH & ERC20 Tokens]

Open-Source, client-side tool for easily & securely... 

  • 25
  • 1

District0x

A network of decentralised markets and communities. Create,... 

  • 22
  • 0

Etheroll

Etheroll is an Ethereum smart contract for placing bets on... 

  • 22
  • 0

Bitwage

Convert your income/salary to BTC automatically 

  • 21
  • 0

ICO Tracker

Keep an eye on current and upcoming ICOs with this useful... 

  • 2
  • 0

The Etherian

An Ethereum community-oriented website called The Etherian... 

  • 5
  • 0

/r/EtherMining Guide to Ethereum Mining

In this guide, you will learn how to start mining from... 

  • 2
  • 1

Poloniex Margin Lending

Margin trading is essentially trading with borrowed funds... 

  • 1
  • 0

WhatToMine?

Find the most profitable cryptocurrencies to mine using... 

  • 1
  • 0

State of Dapps

A Curated Collection of Decentralized Apps 

  • 2
  • 0

CryptoID Blockchain Explorer

Blockchain explorer for many altcoins such as Litecoin,... 

  • 1
  • 0

Etherchain.org

An Ethereum Blockchain Explorer 

  • 1
  • 0

Dash Block Explorer

The official Dash Blockchain explorer 

  • 1
  • 0

